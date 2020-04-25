Age 85, of Glidden, died on Friday April 17, 2020 at Flambeau Hospital in Park Falls. He was born on January 13, 1935 in Ashland to Felix and Segrid (Johnson) Baker. Dale was an Air Force veteran and attended college for two years at County Normal in Ashland under the GI Bill. On August 25, 1956 he married Rosalie Werren, a union lasting sixty-one years. Dale worked at the Chippewa Lumber Industries (later called Black Bear Industries) for thirty-six years. He was also the recording secretary and then president of the Local 2898, as well as serving as adjutant for the American Legion. After retiring, Dale worked for the US Forest Service as a CESP worker, at Winterwoods, and the Laura Jean Zach Center. He loved pitching horseshoes, picking pinecones, cutting boughs, sports – especially football, puzzles, working in his gardens and cookouts with his family and friends.
Dale is survived by: (4) daughters: Terri (Victor) Bucheger of Glidden, Wendy (James) Gretzlock of Ashland, Tammy (Dennis) Taylor of Great Falls, Montana, Toni (Jeremy) Bader of Eau Claire
(10) grandchildren: David (Elaine) Bucheger of Raleigh, NC, Christian (Christina) Bucheger of Superior, Jason (Mariah) Kretzschmar of Mosinee, Andrea (Darren) Hudson of Ashland, Brandi Taylor of Great Falls, MT, Daniel Taylor of Billings, MT, April Posey of Great Falls, MT, Dane (Heidi) Jusula of Eau Claire, John Neibauer of Eau Claire, and Dylan Neibauer of Eau Claire
(11) great-grandchildren; His brother Ethan (Jan) Erdman of Spring Green; His sister Ellen (Bill) Stout of San Jose, CA. And many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Rose, two sisters, one brother, and his granddaughter Jenny Grage.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Birch Street Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.