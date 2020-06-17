Constance “Connie” Diane Williams, 61, Port Wing, WI, passed away on Wed., June 10, 2020 at the University of Minnesota-Fairview Hospital, Minneapolis, MN. She was an Alpha-1 patient and passed due to complications of a double lung transplant, with her family by her side.
Connie was born on December 8, 1958 in Burlington, WI, the daughter of Donald and Melva Jean (Severson) Hoefling. She was raised by her grandparents John and Myrle Hoefling of Orienta, WI.
She was a graduate of South Shore High School, Class of 1977, Port Wing, WI.
She was united in marriage to Gary Williams on August 20, 1978 in Port Wing, WI. Their union was blessed with two sons, Nicolas and Benjamen.
She was a bartender for Delores Gustafson for 10 years; worked for Jim’s Auto in Herbster for eight years and worked for Security State Bank for around 12 years, until her health caused her to discontinue. She enjoyed her flower gardens (thanks to Pat and Joe Germano and Ryan Frostman for the dirt and rocks). She also enjoyed spending time with her dogs and only grandchild. Weekend trips were highly enjoyed, as well, until they needed to become day trips, due to her health. Sunday Fun Days with margaritas were often enjoyed by family and friends.
Connie is survived by: Husband, Gary; Sons: Nick of Superior and Ben (Amber Colombi) of Port Wing;
Grandson: Kash Williams; Siblings: Mark (Carol) Hoefling of Orienta, Georgia (Gary) Calvert of Des Moines, IA, Vickie (Paul) Sharon of Hawthorne, WI, Lynn (David) Johnson of Orienta, WI, Don Hoefling of Waterford, WI and Cheryl (Bob) Christensen of Waterford, WI; Mother-In-Law, Mickey Williams of Port Wing; Brothers-in-Law, Ron, Andy (Emma), David (Kelly), and Chris (Tabitha); her close friend Claudette Tribys, as well as many other relatives and friends.
Her Grandparents and Parents preceded her in death.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff for the care given Connie during the past six months. A special thank you to all the employees and owners of Security State Bank, as well as all those who have expressed prayers and concerns and offered financial assistance.
A Celebration of Life will be held on July 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Port Wing Pavilion, officiated by
Alan Clason.
Memorials can be sent to Security State Bank, P.O. Box 27, Port Wing, WI 54865.
