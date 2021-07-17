Clinton Bernard Harrison, age 82, formerly of Port Wing, WI passed away with loving family by his side Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Azura Memory Care in Oshkosh, WI. He was born August 8th, 1938 in Middle Inlet, WI, the son of Edward and Rena (Charleson) Harrison.
Clint graduated from Madison East High School and then joined the Army National Guard. He married Patricia on October 15, 1960. He was a Chef at University of Wisconsin, Madison and then attended Baptist Bible College. He pastored in Neenah, WI and then Seymour, WI. He opened his own business “Harrison Engine & Machine” where he rebuilt Diesel engines. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and his beloved dog Trigger and cat Sonny. He loved God, he loved to sing, play his harmonica and tell stories. He avidly enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, cooking, going to the boundary waters and skydiving.
He is survived by his wife Patricia, 5 children: James (Gail) Harrison, Gregory Harrison, Clinton (Michele) Harrison, Samuel Harrison, Melinda Sue Harrison Buck and honorary daughter Tammy Harrison Hennings, 3 sisters: Viola, Patricia “Annie” and Dorothy, along with 16 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 5 brothers: Durland (Dorthy) Harrison, Charles (Carol) Harrison, Foster (Esther “Beth”) Harrison, William (Lolita) Harrison and Monte (Nancy) Harrison.
Per Clint’s wishes there will be a Celebration of Life party in lieu of a traditional funeral. The party will be held at his daughter’s home at 360 Park Ridge Ave. Green Bay, WI 54313 on Saturday, July 31st from 2-6 p.m.
The family would like to give special thanks to the loving staff who also became family at Azura Memory Care and Heartland Hospice.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home of Ashland. To view the obituary online or sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
