Clayton G. Toman Sr., 77, of Ashland, passed away after a short battle with glioblastoma on October 10, 2021, in Ashland. He was born on June 9, 1944, in Ashland, the son of Joseph and Evelyn (Schreiner) Toman.
He graduated from Ondossagon High School in 1962. He attended Gogebic Community College, Northland College, and received a Master’s Degree in Adult Education from Capella University. He also took music classes at Vanderbilt University. He served in the U.S. Army from October of 1962 to March of 1965. On December 28, 1984, he married Gale Leren in Superior, WI.
He taught music at community colleges in Minneapolis, MN. He owned a landscaping company called Yardbirds Lawn Service. He also owned Frets Music in Minneapolis, MN. In 2013, he moved to Phillips, WI and owned and operated the Crystal Music Café, until his retirement in 2019. He enjoyed gardening, planting trees, and music, music, and more music. He was in a music group called Clay and the Country Boys. He wrote and composed music and Christmas music. He was also an avid Green Bay Packers fan.
He is survived by his wife, Gale; daughter, Mary (Bruce) Joanis; four grandchildren, Krissanne (Tom) Dufek, Jacklynn West, Taylor Toman, and Cody Joanis; four great-grandchildren, Daniel Dufek, Claire Dufek, Hayden Ling, and Eli Ling; a brother, Randy Toman; a sister, Gina (Greg) Alexander; mother-in-law, Phyllis Leren; 3 nieces; and his cats, Phoebe and Callie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son Clayton “George” Toman Jr. in 2019; and a brother, Joseph Toman.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 2:30 pm at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Ashland, with Father Jerome D’Souza. Military honors will also be preformed by the United Chequamegon Veterans.
The Frost Home for Funerals is assisting the family with arrangements. To view this obituary, leave an online condolence, or sign the guest book please visit our website at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
