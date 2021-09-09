Clarice “Sis” Darlene Hanson, 87, of Ashland, passed away peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN on Monday, August 23, 2021 with her loving family by her side. Sis was born April 23, 1934 in Ashland, WI to Bill and Clara (Pederson) Bloom. Her sisters whom she loved and cherished were Joyce Ledin and Shirley Witcpalek.
Sis graduated from Ashland High School in 1952, and soon after became a telephone operator for the Ma Bell Company. On October 9, 1954, she married the love of her life, Howard Hanson, in Pine City, MN. Together they raised a bustling family of seven. Sis always found time to show support for extended family, such as assisting her sister and brother in-law, Joyce and Frank, in establishing their new restaurants, Hugo’s and Frankie’s Pizza. By 1970, Sis took an opportunity to work at Northland College. After several positions, her talents recognized, she rose to the challenge of processing donations and gifts, as well as scouting major donors during fundraising campaigns for The Institutional Advancement Office where she dedicated many years until retiring in 1999. Sis was not only highly regarded by colleagues for her work ethic, but her supportive and encouraging nature endeared her to many.
Sis had many passions that centered on creativity. Playing the violin as a young woman, writing short stories and poetry, drawing, exploring family history are just a few. Perhaps her greatest creative outlet was working alongside her husband and best friend in renovating their home, and helping in their children’s homes. Her sharp-eye for design coupled with his carpentry skills made for a dynamic duo in making their visions come to life.
Above all, Sis loved being a mom. Her compassionate and nurturing heart made it a perfect fit to raise her large family. Throughout the years, that love reached out even further to include nieces, nephews, neighborhood children, and children’s friends. Her wit, sense of humor, and large dose of patience for a house full of boisterous activity, made all feel welcomed at The Hanson Homestead. Many of these cherished relationships remain to this day.
With an ever-expanding family, Sis adored being a grandmother, and the added blessing of becoming a great-grandmother. She was so proud of all of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her seven children, Barbara (Glen) Allison, Ashland, Bruce Hanson, Ashland, Brad Hanson, Ashland, Betsy (Russell) Leino, Ashland, Brett (Christine) Hanson, Manhattan, KS, Bob Hanson, Manhattan KS and Eric (Kristie) Hanson, Baldwin, WI.
11 grandchildren, Justin (Simmy) Allison, Craig, Alaska, Steph (Joe) Hasskamp, Ashland, Derek Leino, Las Vegas, NV, Krystle (Rob) Karlinsky, Ashland, Jared (Kayla) Leino, Duluth, MN, Matthew Hanson, Manhattan, KS, Alex (Liz) Hanson, Overland Park, KS, Zachary (Hanson) Kalepp, Ashland, Rylee (Darren) Lee, Baldwin, WI, Brit Hanson (Jordon and Lydia Ellefson), Spring Valley, WI and Van Hanson, Baldwin, WI.
Nine great-grandchildren, Isaac and Ian Hasskamp, Davian and Nyla Karlinsky, Carter, Chloe, Bowen and Grant Leino, and Theo Hanson; life-long friend, Barb Bjork; and many special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Bill and Clara Bloom, her husband Howard in 2010. Sisters and brother in-laws, Joyce and Frank Ledin, and Shirley and Ed Witcpalek. Sister in-law Helen and husband Bill Volavka. Niece Keri Ledin and nephew William Ledin.
Sis leaves behind a family blessed to have had two wonderful, devoted parents. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Ashland with Pastor Teena Racheli officiating. She will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, Howard, at this time.
Arrangements are by Frost Funeral Home, to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
