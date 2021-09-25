A graveside service for Clarice Hanson and her husband, Howard will begin at 11:00 am, Saturday, October 02, 2021 at the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Ashland with Pastor Teena Racheli officiating. Following the service, the United Chequamegon Bay Area Veteras will be conducting the military rites for Howard.
Arrangements are by Frost Funeral Home of Ashland.
