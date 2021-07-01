Clarice Dorothy Petersen, age 89, of Superior and formerly of Iron River, passed away peacefully under hospice care at New Perspective Senior Living in Superior, WI.
Clarice was born August 12, 1931 in Blue Island, IL, the daughter of Paul and Eleanor (Degenfelder) Vandenberg. She married Alfred J. Petersen Jr. on June 2, 1970 in Blue Island, IL and the couple resided in Iron River, WI.
Clarice worked as Contometer Operator for Hi-Lo foods and later worked for Sherwin Williams. She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, needlepoint, books and spending time with her friends.
She is survived by many cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alfred in 2012; her son, Walter in 1997; and a brother, Paul.
A private graveside service will be held in the Iron River City Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Frost Funeral Home of Ashland, to view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
