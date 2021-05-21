Cindy L. Heglund, age 65, of Washburn, passed away, Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at St. Luke’s Medical Center, in Duluth, MN. She was born February 15, 1955, in Washburn, the daughter of John and Jean (Swanson) Day.
In 1973, she graduated from Washburn High School. On October 13, 1979, she married Gordon Heglund, in Washburn. Cindy worked at Munsingwear and at Walmart from 1991 until April of 2020 when she retired. She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church, in Washburn and the VFW Woman’s Auxiliary. Cindy was an avid Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger fan. She enjoyed golfing, playing pool in the pool league, and spending time with her family. Cindy was a very caring, helpful and loving.
She is survived by her husband, Gordon; a sister, Kathryn (Rob Gwinn) Weister; and aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Dennis Day; brother-in-law, George Weister.
A Graveside Service will take place on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Woodland Cemetery in Washburn.
Arrangements are by the Bratley Funeral Home and Ashland Crematory Services. To view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.