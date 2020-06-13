Cheryl Connors, 70, of Ft. Madison passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 10:06 PM at The Madison.
She was born on November 26, 1949 in Ashland, WI to Carl and Agnes Rabideaux Maday. Cheryl married Frank Connors, Sr. and he preceded her in death. She retired from Memorial Medical Center in Ashland after several years of service. Cheryl enjoyed playing bingo, reading and attending her grandchildren’s activities.
Survivors include a son, Karl (Darcy) Karis of Bloomer, WI; a daughter, Rebecca (Ian Hauck) Bowker of Ft. Madison; four grandchildren, Matthew Karis, Jonathon Karis, Adam Tosch-Karis and Justin Bowker; a great grandchild, Paxton Karis; a brother, Raymond (Karen) Maday; sister and brother in laws and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband five brothers, Carl Maday, Jr, Ron Maday, Gene Maday, Marvin Maday and Stan Maday; and two sisters, Joyce Whitebird and JoAnn Maday.
Per her wishes, cremation has been entrusted to King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. A Feast and Catholic Memorial Mass will be held at a later date in Odanah, WI. Burial will be at Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa in Odanah, WI.
A memorial has been established for the Wounded Warriors and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com.
