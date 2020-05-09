Charles Gretzlock, age 77 of Mellen, WI passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Thur, May 7, 2020 at his home in Mellen. Charles was born on Apr 3, 1943 the son of Stanley and Beatrice (Larson) Gretzlock.

Full obituary to follow.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Gretzlock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments