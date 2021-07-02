We have reserved the Bayview Town Hall for the afternoon and evening on July 17, 2021 starting at 3:00 PM. Food and drink will be available, we invite family, friends, classmates, and all who knew him to join us to celebrate Jim’s life and share memories of his time with us.

The family of James A. Potter who passed on March 23, 2021. ~ Hope you can join us~

