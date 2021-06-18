Cecil King, age 78, of Tainter Lake passed away Thursday June 10th 2021 at his home surrounded by family.
He was born August 26, 1942 in Ashland County WI to Julian King Sr. and Irene (Compton) King. He grew up in the Ashland area prior to joining the Navy.
Cecil married Ardell Munkelwitz on December 1, 1973 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Maplewood MN. Together they raised five children.
Cecil was a die-hard Packer fan through and through. He enjoyed spending time up North with family and hunting. He was a great BS’er and was known for his witty sarcasm that was usually accompanied by his famous smirk. He will be greatly missed by all.
Cecil is survived by his wife Ardell; four children Duane (Jodi), Sheila (Brian), Dawn (Aubrey), Rhonda (Tony); daughter-in-law Susan, 14 grandchildren Denver, Trevor, Cory, Samantha, Dominic, Justin, Dylan, Jeri, Tyler, Nicole, Brandon, Brandi, Matthew, Allie; 22 great grandchildren; five brothers Dick, Derald, Julian, Louie, and Wayne; three sisters Bea, Donna, Debbie; sister and brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son Alan, parents Julian Sr. and Irene, brother Alan (Harold) and sisters Barb and Cecilia.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie with Military Honors by the Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation and luncheon will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com
