Catherine 'Cathy' Elizabeth Barnes, daughter of Robert and Elizabeth Bear of Red Cliff, Wisconsin passed away on October 10, 2021, in Coeur de' Alene, Idaho, due to health complications after contracting Covid. She was 53 years old and a member of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe. Cathy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend. She loved going camping, shopping, sprint boat races and vodka gummy bears.
Born March 13, 1968, in Apple Valley, Minnesota. She grew up in Minneapolis, Minnesota, moved to California in the early 90's and eventually settled in Idaho. Cathy was a stay-at-home mom and when her children grew older, she worked as a caregiver, over the road trucking, traveled with the carnival and was a medical technician. But her favorite thing was being her children's biggest, loudest cheerleader. She loved her family more than anything in the world.
She is survived by her husband Jim Barnes, children Anthony Reno (Jennifer), Robbie Reno (Tara), Kat Avery, Macy Andras (Joey), Brandon Kurtz (Kylee), and her grandchildren, Sean, Ahrianna, Brielle, Kamira, Effie, Brooke, Bryson, Meagan, Kyler, Kyle, her parents Robert and Elizabeth Bear, sisters, Barbara Bear (David), Roberta Bear-Ujke (Dave), Susie Gurnoe (Mike), numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Internment will be at Calvery Cemetery in Bayfield, Wisconsin.
A family graveside service will be at 1pm followed by a Celebration of Life gathering at the Red Cliff VFW at 2pm on Saturday November 13, 2021.
Cremation in Idaho. Buried at Calvery Cemetery in Bayfield, Wisconsin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.