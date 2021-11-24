Carol Jean Anderson(Petersen), age 84, of Mason, WI., passed away on Thursday November 18, 2021 at Ashland Health and Rehabilitation Nursing Home. Carol was born on December 29, 1936, during a blizzard in Towner, ND to Alvy and Lillian (Carlson) Petersen. She lived in Bantry, ND until she was four years old, her parents then moved to Mora, MN for one year and then moved to Mpls., MN.
Carol graduated from South High School in Mpls., MN and completed her Bookkeeping/Business Machine Certificate at Minneapolis Vocational School. Her first job was a file clerk, then grading art tests at the Art Instruction Inc. Next she worked as a credit clerk at Werner Transportation. Carol was married on May 22, 1965 to James Anderson. In 1973 the family moved to Mason, WI. She worked a few years for Avon Cosmetics and was a former Town Treasurer for the Town of Mason. Recently, she was a member of the Mason Historical Society.
Carol was a very loving and caring person. She enjoyed shopping, traveling and socializing with everyone.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jim, in 2014 and her son Jimmy in 1973.
Carol is survived by her daughter Cindy (Wayne) Seeger, son David (Wendy) Anderson and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Also, survived by special friend Doris Pajtash.
Memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 27th, 2021 at Faith Lutheran Church, Mason, visitation 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Friday, November 26th, 2021 at the Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Ashland, and Saturday, Nov. 27th 10:00 to 11:00 A.M., 1 hour prior to the service at Faith Lutheran Church in Mason. Interment at Mason Cemetery.
The Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland is handling the arrangements. To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
