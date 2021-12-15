Carl M. Seeger, age 93 of Ashland, WI passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at the Northern Lights Nursing Home in Washburn, WI. Carl was born on August 6, 1928 in Ashland, the son of Joseph and Ann (Roy) Seeger.

A complete obituary to follow.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home of Ashland.

To plant a tree in memory of Carl Seeger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments