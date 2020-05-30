Carl Frederickson, Architect, 78, died after a long battle with Atlzheimer’s disease. He was born in 1942 to Frances (Portz) and Inor Frederickson in Waukesha. He grew up in Hayward, WI and attended Superior State University and Stout State University earning a BA in 1967. He spent seven years in the Hayward National Guard. In 1965 he married Margie (Mathieu).
Carl and Margie loved sailing, initially small boats, and then getting their own Tartan 33 Black Magic in 1983. They were active members of the Apostle Island Yacht Club for 26 years. They loved Lake Superior, sailing the Apostle Islands most weekends and crossing to Isle Royale, Ontario, and Upper Michigan on month long adventures.
When it came time in life to cut back the work schedule, they decided to buy land on Madeline Island and build their dream home.
Carl was a history buff, especially when it came to WWII. He knew all the battles in great detail. He was a detailed modeler, creating replicas of all the WWII airplanes and many ships. He earned his private pilot license in 1975. He also enjoyed collecting art as anyone who has been to their home can attest. He enjoyed woodworking and creating his own art forms around their property. He and Margie traveled widely throughout the years.
Carl was a kind and gentle man, always ready to lend a helping hand. He will be greatly missed by Margie and many friends.
Arrangements are by the Bratley Funeral Home, in Washburn. To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
