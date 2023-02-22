The Cable Area Food Shelf will host its ninth annual Empty Bowl on Saturday, March 25, 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Cable Community Center on Highway M in Cable. Featured will be donations of soups from many local restaurants, along with breads and desserts from local businesses. Music by local musicians will be provided and an opportunity to participate in 50/50 raffles will be offered. All proceeds will benefit the Cable Area Food Shelf, one of the four food outlets of The BRICK Ministries in Ashland. For more information, call 715-795-2760.

Information provided by Cable Area Food Shelf

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments