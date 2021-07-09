Brian R. Nevala, 55, of Ashland, passed away on June 22, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN. He was born on April 15, 1966, in Ashland, WI the son of Ronald and Judith (Fischer) Nevala.
Brian graduated from Ondossagon High School in 1984 and attended WITC in Ashland. He worked at Nevala Auto Supply from 1984-2006. He also did numerous other jobs in the Ashland area. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Ashland.
He enjoyed stockcar racing at ABC Raceway in the 6-cylinder and super stock divisions from 1984 through 2005, and also instilled the passion of racing in his son Jake, where Brian spent endless nights in the garage helping Jake get the racecar ready for racing Saturday nights. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping and following NFL football and NASCAR racing. He enjoyed going to the family cabin in Herbster.
He is survived by his son, Jake; mother, Judith; sisters, Jody (Jeff) Kistner and Julie (Eric Schalley) Nevala; aunts and uncles, John and Jackie Gierach and Marv and Kathy Nevala; nieces, Lucia and Anna Nevala; special friend, Krysteena Gunderson and Duane “Dewey” Baker; and former wife and mother of his son, Kris Nevala.
He is preceded in death by his father, Ronald and brother, Paul.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021 at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Ashland at 2:30 PM with Pastor Dale Chesley officiating. Following the burial, a memorial for Brian will take place at the Frost Home for Funerals in Ashland, with a visitation from 4:00 to 6:00 PM, and the service at 6:00 PM.
The Frost Home for Funerals is assisting the family with arrangements. To view this obituary, sign the guestbook, or leave an online condolence visit our website at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
