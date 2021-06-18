Beverly “Bev” J. Steen, 85, of Superior, died Saturday June 12, 2021 at Encompass Healthcare, Superior.
She was born July 4, 1935 in Danvers, MN, daughter of Alfred and Gladys (Hanson) Skare.
On June 3, 1953 in Benson, MN, Beverly J. Skare and Raphael Steen were united in marriage.
Bev’s work history included the Golden Glow Café in Ashland, Sambo’s, Town Crier and Walmart, all of Superior.
Cooking was one of her many talents. She also enjoyed mowing the lawn, working and being with people. Her greatest love was her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Raphael; twin sister, Barbara; and brothers-in-law, Sanford and Carroll.
Survivors include her children, Cheri (Don) Haderly, Detroit Lakes, MN, Brenda (Roger Sukanen) Lemieux, Ashland, WI, Rod (Katy) Steen, Superior, Lisa (Dennis Zuleger) McHugh, Green Bay, WI, and Thomas Steen, Superior; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters, Adeline Rud, St. Louis Park, MN, and Gloria Fisher, Lakewood, CO; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held from noon until 3 p.m., Thursday June 24, 2021 at Vintage Italian Pizza, 1201 Tower Avenue, Superior.
Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Superior.
Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th Street in Superior is assisting the family with arrangements. To sign the online guest book or send condolences, visit www.downsfh.com
