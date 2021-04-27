Beverly Ann Lee, 91 of Ashland, passed away on April 17th 2021 at Birch Haven Senior Living in Ashland. She was born on August 10th 1929 in Ashland to John (Oscar) and Nora Wallin of Grandview.
Bev graduated from Ashland High School in 1946 and married Arthur ‘Buzz’ Lee on November 6th 1948. Bev and Buzz lived in Drummond and then Eveleth, MN before settling in Ashland in 1959. She was a homemaker until the 80s, when she began work at Memorial Medical Center and retired after 25 years. Even then, few could keep up with her! She was also active in her church for many years.
Bev was a wonderful cook and loved to feed her extended family-everyone always raved about her buns! She enjoyed the ‘occasional’ trip to the casino and loved her crosswords. We could always count on a weekly call asking “what’s a six-letter word for?” Bev loved music including her Andy Williams records and even had a photo taken with Tony Bennett. She especially loved the music of The Big Band Era of the 1930s and 40s. Bev and Buzz played golf together for many years and she was with Buzz for his hole-in-one. They’re likely out on the course right now.
She is survived by her two sons; Kevin (Renee) of River Falls and Terry (Kim) of Ashland, grandchildren Eric (Katy) of Edmonds WA, Danielle (Jorge) of Madison and Annie (Tommy) of Milltown, Eric and Danielle’s mother Rita (John) Strom and special niece Cathi Cooper both of Ashland. She is also survived by many nieces/grand-nieces and nephews/grand-nephews.
Besides her parents, Bev was preceded in death by her husband ‘Buzz’ in 1991, as well as brothers Clayton and Marvin; sisters Bernice, Irene, Shirley and Betty and infant great-grandson Jackson Teschendorf in 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday July 10th at Mt. Hope Cemetery with Pastor Paul Simmons officiating. A lunch will follow at the Prentice Park Pavilion. Family and close friends are welcome to attend.
Memorials can be made to Regional Hospice Services 1913 Beaser Ave Ashland, WI 54806.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland. Online condolences for the family of Bev Lee may be left at MountainFuneralHomes.com
