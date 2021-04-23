Beverly A. Lee, age 91 of Ashland, WI passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the Birch Haven Assisted Living Facility in Ashland. Beverly was born on August 10, 1929 in Ashland, the daughter of John and Nora (Gilstad) Wallin.
A completed obituary to follow.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
