On Sunday, June 20, 2021 Betty L. (Kegel) Good, loving wife and mother of two children passed away at the age of 88. Betty was born November 7, 1932 in Ashland, the daughter of Joseph J. and Elizabeth Kegel. David K. Good, her husband of 71years preceded her in death on May 1, 2019. She had worked many years in Ashland for the Wisconsin Department of Social Services. Upon retirement, she and her husband David enjoyed winters in Arizona and later in Florida. Summer months were spent at their home near Bayfield.
Betty loved to spend time doing her arts and crafts, especially painting. She created many beautiful pictures in pen and ink, oils, and watercolors. She was a very avid reader and liked playing many different kinds of card games.
Betty is survived by her two sons David (Lynda) Good in the Town of Russell and Jeffrey (Peggy) Good in Punta Gorda, Florida; two grandchildren Kathleen (David) Gellatly in Ashland and David (Christine) Good in Farmington, Minnesota; and two great granddaughters, McKenna Good and Laurel Gellatly. Betty is also survived by one sister, Carol (Kegel) Newsom in Wisconsin Rapids and one brother, Wayne Kegel in Spooner, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her husband David and one brother Joseph Kegel.
A private burial service will be held later this summer at the Mount Hope Cemetery in Ashland.
Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn is handling the arrangements. To view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.