Betty Jane Cummings, age 91, of Washburn, passed away with loving family by her side, Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Northern Lights Health Care Center in Washburn. She was born July 23, 1929 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Garrett and Elsie Tutor.
Betty graduated from Walker High School in Washburn and went to nursing school where she received a certificate to be a CNA. She married Floyd Cummings in 1957 in Saxon and they raised four children.
Betty was a hard and dedicated worker throughout the years, she worked for Munsingwear, AmericInn and cleaned for several local establishments. Early in her career she worked in Home Health Care.
Betty enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching the Packers. She also like participating in the Book Across the Bay, taking car rides and spending time with her family. She will be remembered as being adventurous and a bit of a dare devil, she will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.
She is survived by her children, Linda Chase, Larry (Deb) Chase, Karen Hopkins and Sally (Kevin Smith) Cummings; 6 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd in 1995; great-grandson, Oliver Hopkins; and son-in-law, Duane Hopkins.
The family would like to give special thank-yous to Dawn and Judy and the Northern Lights staff for all their help, care and support given to Betty.
A celebration of life will be held later this summer. Private family burial will be held in the Woodland Cemetery in Washburn.
Bratley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, to sign the guestbook, please visit bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.