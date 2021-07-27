There will be a Celebration of Life – Party for Betty Cummings, also known as “BC”, on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the residence of Larry & Deb Chase – 28745 Engoe Road, Washburn, WI.
Bratley Family Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements. To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook, or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.