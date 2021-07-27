There will be a Celebration of Life – Party for Betty Cummings, also known as “BC”, on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the residence of Larry & Deb Chase – 28745 Engoe Road, Washburn, WI.

Bratley Family Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements. To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook, or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Cummings as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

