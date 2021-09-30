Betty J. Carpenter, age 88, of Ashland, passed away, Monday, September 27, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland. She was born July 14, 1933 in Ashland, the daughter of Herbert and Jessie Strom.
Betty married Donald H. Carpenter on October 27, 1951 in Carlton, MN. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was an active member of the First Covenant Church of Ashland.
She is survived by her children, Julie Carpenter, Daniel Carpenter, Jody Tody and Michelle (Tim) Anderson; grandchildren, Scott, Leigh Ann, Travis, Leasa, Jesse, Jason, Melinda, and Austin; great-grandchildren, Haley, Reese, Gemma, Colton, Evan, Tianna, Elissa, Mason, Jasper, Stella and Hunter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald in 2010; son, Tim in 1989; an infant granddaughter, Amber; and brother, Gordon Strom
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm, Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the Frost Funeral Home in Ashland with Pastor Ernie Bliss officiating. A reception will follow the service at the Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the Frost Funeral Home on Sunday. A private family burial will be held in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Ashland at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials or gifts may be made to St. Jude’s or the Brick.
To view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
