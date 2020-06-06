Betty Elaine Allan (nee Larson) age 95, of Mason, passed away on June 4, 2020 in Washburn Wisconsin. She was the guiding light and strength of her family and has been called home to Jesus today. Her strong and lasting belief has guided her life.
Betty was born on November 20, 1924 in Oak Park, IL, the daughter of Albert and Grace (Bostelmann) Larson. She grew up in Oak Park, IL and lived through the Great Depression, a dog attack followed by rabies shots that paralyzed her, scarlet fever and many health issues at a young age. Betty enjoyed going to her grandfather’s business, D. W. Bostelmann Co as a child and traveling each summer to the lake house in Ingleside, Il. She learned to swim and sail her boat and was also a part of the training crew for her grandfather's Professional Boxers. Betty would be put in a rowboat with them to direct their rowing routines and had many more stories and memories that she shared with us. She worked for the WWII War effort at Honeywell.
After moving to Ingleside, Illinois, she worked for Bell Telephone. She gave her future husband; Thomas wake up calls every day. They both went to high school in Oak Park but did not meet until they stood up for a friend's wedding in Ingleside. They moved from Ingleside in the early 1970's to their farm in Arkansas where they raised horses, cattle and vegetables. They moved again in the late 70's to their farm in Wisconsin, off of Lake Superior, where they raised livestock, vegetables and fruit. Betty and Tom made their last move together to Mason, Wisconsin, where Betty worked on remodeling her home after Tom had passed away. Betty started using snowshoes and a dogsled for fun and had an adventurous soul. She will be loved and missed by all her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Janet Elizabeth (Robert Bradford) Deibler, Thomas William (Debbie) Allan Sr., Joanna Louise Allan, Julia (Nicholas) Palella and Barbara (Thomas) Parker, grandchildren, Mary Benson, Victoria Allan, Brian (Stacey) Allan, Elizabeth (Scott) Muglach, Joanna (Turk) Allan, James (Roxanne) Allan, David Allan, Daniel Murray, Bradley (Tabitha Hunter) Deibler, Lisa (Christopher) Walsh, Thomas Allan Jr. Westlund, Alan (Kayla) Haring Jr., Roxanne Palella, Michael Palella, and Michelle Parker, great grandchildren, Jeremiah (Kayli) Benson, Sarah Benson (Paul Gaudette), Nathan Benson, Isaac Allan, Bryant Muglach, Brandon (Charla Ryan) Deibler, Hunter Deibler, Isabel Deibler, Vanessa Walsh, Jacob Walsh, Alexander Allan Westlund, Derek Allan Westlund, 2 great great grandchildren, Raiden James Benson and Jedrick Charles Gaudette.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, her husband, Thomas Robert Allan, a daughter, Mary Grace Allan, a son, Bruce Thomas Allan and a sister, Shirley Maeder.
There will be no visitation due to the current health guidelines. She will be laid to rest in the Mason Cemetery, Mason, Wisconsin. Her family will hold a gathering to celebrate her life at a later date. The Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland is assisting the family with arrangements.
To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.