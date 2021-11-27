Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&