Beth Katherine Bichanich, age 54 of Bayfield County, WI passed away surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with stage four colon cancer on Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, WI. Beth was born Apr 27, 1967 in Kenosha, WI the daughter of Marco T. and Barbara A. (Cecelia) Bichanich.
She was raised in a country home in Paris Township, Kenosha, WI along with her four siblings. She graduated from Westosha Central High School, Paddock Lake, WI, class of 1985. Later she went on to major in interior design, mechanical design, and machining, administrative assistant and nail technician. She spent many years working at Tri-Clover in Pleasant Prairie, WI. Later relocating to the north woods to become a member of the Bayfield County Sherriff’s Department, working as a correctional officer, retiring in 2019. She was a member of Saint Peter Catholic Church in Dauby, WI. She was known to be a hard worker who enjoyed photography, arts and crafts, cooking and baking and especially loved decorating for and celebrating the Christmas season. The most significant accomplishment made by Beth was bringing the love of her life into this world, her son, Ben Carlo. She was a strong and devoted mother to her son, the “Benster”.
Survivors include, her parents, Marco T. and Barbara A, Bichanich; brothers, Mark (Pam), Brian and David (Sarah) Bichanich; sister, Mary Bichanich and her beloved son, Ben Carlo Oberholzer. As well as four nephews, Zachary (fiancée, Nicole), Max (fiancée, Laura), Matthew & Marco (Anna) Bichanich and niece, Nichole (Tyler) Williams.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Beth will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov 27 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Ashland at 11:00 a.m. with Father Jerome D’Souza as Celebrant.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church in Ashland and continue until the hour of service.
Interment will immediately follow the service at Saint Peter Catholic Cemetery in Dauby, WI.
Online condolences for Beth’s family may be left at MountainFuneralHomes.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
