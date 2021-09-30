Becky Lou Wiberg, age 70, of Ashland, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, at her residence. She was born August 6, 1951, in Ashland, the daughter of Emil and Lynn Carolyn (Sivert) Holevatz.
In 1969, she graduated from Ashland High School and later graduated from Ashland County Normal Teachers College. On July 30, 1988, she married Thomas Wiberg in Ashland. Becky worked for Court Manor, in Ashland, as a nurse’s aide and an occupational therapy aide. She was a member of the Presbyterian Congregational Church, in Ashland and the Snowmobile Club. Becky made blue jean quilts and was a diehard Green Bay Packer fan. She was funny, kind, and caring. Becky had an infectious personality and loved to help everyone. She loved to spend time with her husband and enjoyed spending time with her friends on Friday nights.
She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas; mother, Lynn Carolyn Holevatz; two daughters, Kathleen Marie Wiberg and Christine Marie Wiberg; three grandchildren, Tazja, Crystal, and Danielle; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Karen (Brent) Campbell; best friends, Nancy, Carla, and DeeDee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Emil Holevatz and a son, Thomas Wiberg Jr.
Services will be held at a later time.
The Roberts Funeral Home and Ashland Crematory Service, in Ashland, WI are handling the arrangements. To view this obituary, sign the guestbook, or leave an online condolence visit our website at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
