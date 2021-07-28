Beau Patrick Nemec, age 26, of Ashland, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, in Ashland. He was born January 6, 1995, in Ashland, the son of Patrick Nemec and Kimberly Dufek.
In 2013, he graduated from Ashland High School. Beau formerly worked for Campbell Construction and currently was working at Dykstra Construction, in Ashland. On December 19, 2018, he married Karinna Mackey, in Ashland. He was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Beau enjoyed playing softball, golfing, hunting, fishing, and hanging out with his family and friends. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. Beau loved spending time with his two children.
He is survived by his wife, Karinna; two children, Wynter and Gracelynn; mother, Kimberly (Brett) Gunderson; father, Patrick Nemec; two brothers, Brad Dufek and Jake Nemec; two sisters, Nancy Wrazidlo and Jordan Chingo; grandparents, Bets and Clay North and Hjalmer and Jackie Gunderson; great-grandparents, Ray and Marie Neubauer; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ken and Julie Mackey; two nephews; a niece; and aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jerry and Della Nemec and Dean Dufek.
A mass of Christian burial will be held 11:30 AM on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, in Ashland, with Father Paul Paré, O.F.M. officiating. Visitation will be held 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Frost Home for Funerals, in Ashland and continue one hour prior to the service on Saturday, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church.
To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook, or express condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are by the Frost Home for Funerals and Ashland Crematory, in Ashland.
