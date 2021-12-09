Barbara Lou (“Bobby”) Kramer Brose, age 83 of Namakagon Township, WI passed away November 24, 2021 in Hudson, WI surrounded by her family. Bobby was born in Ashland, WI on December 18, 1937 and after spending most of her childhood in various parts of the country, returned to Ashland to live with her grandparents, and graduated from Ashland Senior High School in 1956. She attended the Hamline University Nursing School, graduated in 1959, and married Jack Brose in 1961 with whom she had three children.
Bobby and Jack raised their family in Golden Valley, MN later retiring to both Kauai, HI and their cabin on Lake Namakagon near Cable, WI. Prior to having children, and again after raising them, she proudly worked as a dedicated nurse in various settings. Bobby was an avid and gifted quilter. She lovingly produced well over 100 quilts (some simple, many exquisitely complex) for her children and grandchildren commemorating births, (past and future) weddings, and other life events, garnering many awards and accolades along the way.
She will be remembered most for creating a warm, welcoming home for her children and their friends, hosting memorable family meals and gatherings, baking delicious pies and cookies, and especially her gentle, patient manner. She and Jack enjoyed a good game of bridge, wherever they were, with many treasured friends over the years. Bobby, herself, was a dear and loyal friend to many. She possessed a subtle, keen wit and could often be found tucked away with a good book. She was always a beautiful lady, inside and out.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jack, parents Elinor Butts and Bruce Kramer, and brother Bruce Kramer. She is survived by her children Sara (Steve Siemers) Brose of Piedmont, CA, Mike (Annie) Brose of Hudson, WI and Annie (Chris Anzalone) Brose of Pasadena, CA, and her six grandchildren: Henry, Walter, August, Rose, Clementine and Finn. The family will hold a memorial service on a later date. Bobby will be buried at Mount Hope Cemetery in Ashland.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Ashland Historical Museum, 216 Main Street, Ashland, WI 54806 or Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Chicago, IL 60611, pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
