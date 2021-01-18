Barbara Elizabeth Johnson, age 76, passed away surrounded by her three children on January 7, 2021 after a brief illness at Meriter Hospital in Madison, WI.
Barbara was born on September 10, 1944, in Freeport, IL the daughter of William and Blanche (Hubbard) LaBorde.
She married Lloyd Hartman on January 1, 1964. She later married Lloyd “Whitey” Johnson on September 6, 1991. He preceded her in death on November 20, 2019.
Barbara worked as an RN since 1986 after graduating from Blackhawk Tech in Janesville. Barb was a life member of the American Legion Kelly Johnson Unit 90 in Ashland, as a past District 11 President and was a life member of the Duwayne Soulier Memorial Post 8239 Red Cliff in Ashland. Barb worked tirelessly helping coordinate and setup many events for the posts over the years. Barb enjoyed quilt making and sewing. She even sewed many of the children's clothes over the years. Barb was known to give big hugs and her smile and laugh were infectious. But most of all, Barb enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her 3 children, Sharon Williams of Monroe, WI, Tim Hartman of South Wayne, WI and Millie (Doug) Rodenkirch of Sun Prairie, WI; 3 step children, William (Kathy) Johnson and Hayley Johnson both of Fond Fu Lac and Aaron Johnson of Texas; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; a brother, Edward (Sharon) LaBorde of Freeport, IL and several nieces, nephews and special friends she considered family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and the love of her life, Lloyd “Whitey” Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family in her memory.
A memorial gathering will be held at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home, 1105 E. 9th Avenue in Brodhead on Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 8 at Bridges Bar & Grill, 1034 1st Center Ave. in Brodhead.
www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com 608-897-2484
