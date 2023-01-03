1913
Heavy snowstorm causes two engines of Soo Line passenger train to run off tracks between Sixth and Seventh avenues in Ashland.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 1 to 3 ft expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves up to 3 ft expected. * WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM to 6 PM CST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 1 to 3 ft expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves up to 3 ft expected. * WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM to 6 PM CST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Some freezing rain also possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of a glaze. Snowfall around a foot from Ino and Moquah north into the higher terrain of the Bayfield Peninsula. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, mainly near Lake Superior. * WHERE...Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation and the Red Cliff Band. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional light snow accumulation possible into Thursday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
1913
Heavy snowstorm causes two engines of Soo Line passenger train to run off tracks between Sixth and Seventh avenues in Ashland.
(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.