The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Ashland residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sept. 9 at The Enrichment Center, 400 Chapple Ave. The event opens at 9 a.m. with the opening ceremony at 9:40 a.m., immediately followed by the walk at 10 a.m. Gary LaPean will serve as master of ceremonies for the event.

“I witnessed firsthand the effects of Alzheimer’s on an individual and their family,” said Sandy Nutt, walk committee volunteer. “My husband’s grandmother experienced the disease. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is an excellent way to raise funds to support Alzheimer’s research and educate the community about the sixth-leading cause of death. I am anxiously waiting for the white flower to be raised. Together we can end Alzheimer’s.”

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments