Arlyne C. Kuzzy, age 92, passed away on June 9th at Memorial Medical Center after a brief illness.
She was born in 1929 in Ashland to Earl and Anna Moore, the second of five children and was known to her many friends and family as Leenie. She married Richard Kuzzy in 1947 and they enjoyed over 58 years of marriage together, raising their family of two children. A daughter, Lynne (Mark) Krueger resides in Ventura, CA and a son James (Elizabeth) resides in Minneapolis, MN.
Leenie was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary, the Pythians, Elk’s Does, Monday Club, and Red Hat Society. She contributed to many of these groups by creating special eye-catching table decorations for their monthly meetings. Leenie was also part of a very special coffee group of friends that met every week for more than 40 years – Harriet Yachinch, Lois Barnes, Marge Hunt, and Joanne Malmberg. Deceased members of this group include Barb Phillips, Jeri Larson, Norma Price and Della Nemec who are now enjoying their coffee with some heavenly angels. Choirs in heaven will now find a new voice that will love to sing harmony with each hymn.
Leenie was an adoring Gramma to her grandchildren, Allison (Pierre) LaBarge, Santa Barbara, CA; Garrott (Catherine) Kuzzy, Innsbruck, Austria; Laura (Rody) Lageson, St. Paul, MN; and Martha Kuzzy, NYC. All of her grandchildren loved their time spent in Ashland with Gramma Kuzzy. Throughout their childhoods, they all were doted upon with her numerous greeting cards so specially decorated and presents that were wrapped too nicely to open. Her great-grandchildren include Pierre V and Barron LaBarge along with Ada and Einar Lageson.
Arlyne is survived by her children, Lynne and Jim, her brother James (Noreen) Moore, sister Joan Wolfgram, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Hazel (Reginald) Hill; brother Don (Pat) Moore; and brother-in-law Emmett Wolfgram.
Any memorials can be made in Arlyne’s name to Faith in Action. There will be a private family inurnment service at St. Agnes Cemetery.
Arrangements by Frost Funeral Home of Ashland, to sign the guestbook online, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
