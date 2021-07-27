Arlyne C. Kuzzy, age 92, passed away on June 9th at Memorial Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born in 1929 in Ashland to Earl and Anna Moore, the second of five children and was known to her many friends and family as Leenie.

There will be an inurnment service at St. Agnes Cemetery in Ashland at 10:30 am, Saturday, July 31st with Fr. Jerome D'Souza officiating.

Arrangements by Frost Funeral Home of Ashland

To plant a tree in memory of Arlyne Kuzzy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments