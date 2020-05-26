Arlene R. Martin, 66, longtime resident of Cloverland, WI, died peacefully Thursday, March 26, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN.
She was born in August 9, 1953 in Ashland, WI, the daughter of Harold and Marion (Olson) Monson.
Arlene was united in marriage to John Martin on June 25, 1978 in Cloverland, WI and they celebrated forty-one years of marriage before her passing.
Together with her husband, they owned and operated Cloverland Transfer Inc.
Arlene was a longtime member of the Cloverland Community Fire Auxiliary, as well as a member of the Cloverland Bible Baptist Church.
She is survived by her beloved husband, John “Pat” Martin, Cloverland, WI; daughter, Toni (Jonathan) Grube and their children, Axel and Otto Grube, Cloverland, WI; son, Matt (Nicole) Martin and their son David Horst; her sister, Dorothy (Dan) Bergsten, Poplar, WI; Aunt, Carol (Don) Kneringer; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, she loved you all.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Harold “Mickey” Munson, Stanley Munson, and Joseph Munson.
The family will be having a Celebration of Life on June 6, 2020. It will be at her daughter and son-in-law’s home at 2480 S. Skoglund Rd., Maple, WI 54854. Service will be at 1:00 PM, with a few words and celebration immediately to follow.
The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street, Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit our website at www.lenroot-maetzold.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.