Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAIN AND POSSIBLE FLASH FLOODING EXPECTED OVERNIGHT... .A SLOW MOVING COLD FRONT WILL BEGIN TO SLIDE EAST ACROSS THE NORTHLAND TONIGHT. AS THIS FEATURE APPROACHES, SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP OVER THE REGION. DUE TO THE SLOW MOVEMENT OF THE FRONT, THE POTENTIAL EXISTS FOR REPEATED ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND STORMS OVER THE SAME AREAS, WHICH MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLASH FLOODING OVERNIGHT FOR PORTIONS OF THE NORTHLAND. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DULUTH HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF MINNESOTA AND NORTHWEST WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN MINNESOTA, CARLTON AND SOUTH ST. LOUIS AND PINE. IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN, ASHLAND, BAYFIELD, BURNETT, DOUGLAS, SAWYER, AND WASHBURN. * FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * HEAVY RAINS MAY LEAD TO 2 TO 4 INCHES OF NEW RAINFALL ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE WATCH AREA OVERNIGHT. THIS MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLASH FLOODING ACROSS POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. * AREA ROADS MAY BECOME INUNDATED WITH RUNNING WATER, AND LOCAL CREEKS AND STREAMS MAY RISE QUICKLY. NEVER APPROACH HIGH RUSHING WATER DURING THE OVERNIGHT HOURS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&