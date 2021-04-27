Arlene Mae Mitchen, age 85, of Benoit, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Benoit. She was born January 9, 1935 in Ashland, the daughter of Arthur and Ann (Kirklewski) Peterson.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Frost Funeral Home in Ashland, with Pastor Don Nicholson officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Following the services the reception will be at the Benoit Community Center.
