Arlene M. Slais, age 84, of Ashland, passed away peacefully, Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Court Manor Health Services in Ashland. She was born August 9, 1936 in Saxon, the daughter of Hilding and Ruth (Erickson) Norman.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 pm, Wednesday, May 12th at the Lakeview Cemetery in Saxon with Pastor Jon Arneson officiating.

Frost Funeral Home of Ashland is assisting the family with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Arlene Slais as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments