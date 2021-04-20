Arlene “Kay” Miller, age 77, formerly of Ashland, passed away, Monday, April 12, 2021 at the Marshfield Medical Center in Weston, WI. She was born December 20, 1943 in Ashland, the daughter of Edmund and Helen (Zembrycki) Buinowski.
Kay graduated from DePadua High School in 1961 and the University of WI-Milwaukee with a Master’s in Social Work in 1974. She married Don “Butch” Miller on June 15, 1985 and he preceded her in death in 1990. Kay worked as a social worker for the State of Wisconsin for 25 years and as a probation and parole agent in Washburn for several years, retiring in 1999.
Kay loved the outdoors and spent as much time as possible camping, hunting, fishing and bird watching all done with her Brittany Spaniel, Tony. Kay was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church and Lake Superior Paws for Love. She was on the board of directors at the Senior Center and volunteered at the MMC gift shop.
She is survived by her brother, Thomas (Janet) Buinowski; niece, Vicki Wills; great-niece, Lindsay; great-nephews, Tyler and Austin; step-son, Brian (Darlene) Miller; step-grandchildren, Jessica, Amber, Stefanie, James and Amy; dear friend, Cathy Manning; and sisters-in-law, Phyllis Karenger, Patricia (Jim) Mitchen and Debra (Ken) Ring.
Besides her husband, Don she was preceded in death by her parents and nephew, Scott Buinowski.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, April 23, 2021 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church with Fr. Jerome D’Souza officiating. Interment will follow the service at the St. Agnes Cemetery in Ashland.
Visitation will begin a half hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
Memorials may be made to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church School or to the Ashland Senior Center.
Arrangements are by Frost Funeral Home of Ashland, to view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.