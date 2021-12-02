Ardis “Tiny” Elizabeth Cloud, age 91, of Odanah, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland. She was born November 6, 1930 in Odanah, the daughter of Henry and Carrie (Connors) Powless.
Ardis graduated from Northland College with a degree in Sociology. She continued her schooling at Gogebic Community College in Ironwood, Michigan to be a LPN. She also got an accounting degree in accounting from WITC in Ashland.
Ardis was a member of the Methodist Church of Odanah. She worked for the post office in Odanah, Ashland Health and Rehabilitation Center and also did other various jobs throughout the years. She loved being with her family and helping look after her grandchildren. Ardis enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles and going to Powwows.
She is survived by her sons, Leslie “CB” (Kim) Cloud and Jay (Anne) McFee; 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon Miller; brother, Milton (Karen) Powless; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael Powless; daughter, Karlene Houle; granddaughter, Georgia Houle; great-granddaughter, Darlynn Leoso; and siblings, Robert Powless, Josephine Corbine, Shirley Powless, Theodore Powless, George Powless, Eleanore Ellis, Winifred Rosalez and Nancy Powless.
Traditional services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, December 3, 2021 at the Bad River Community Center with Joe Corbine and Zach Hartlev officiating. Interment will follow in the Odanah Cemetery.
Visitation will begin after 5:00 pm, Thursday, December 4th at the community center and continue until the service on Friday.
Arrangements are by Frost Funeral Home of Ashland.
