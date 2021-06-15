Ardath Royal "Ardy" Kennedy, age 91 of Marble Cliff, Ohio previously of Bayfield, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. Ardy was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin, son of the late Wilmer and Selma Kennedy.

Services will be held at 3:00 pm, Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Bayfield Inn's Dock Shop with Minister Mary Meierotto officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior (2 pm - 3 pm), and inurnment will follow the services in the Greenwood Cemetery in Bayfield.

Bratley Funeral Home of Washburn is assisting the family with local arrangements.

