Antone Basina, beloved Husband, Father, Brother, Son, Uncle, and Dear Friend to many passed away peacefully on October 13, 2021, age 56 at 11:30 am with his loving wife, son, daughter at his side at an Eau Claire hospital in Wisconsin. He was one of 9 children to Helen Rose and Kenneth Basina of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe Community. Antone was a compassionate and loving person who charmed everyone he met with his kindness and amazing sense of humor. Antone always made you feel welcome and loved. During his career, Antone worked with people in many different capacities. He was a Manager at Kwik trip in Black River Falls, Wisconsin, Manager at the Bad River Lodge and Casino, Event Coordinator at the Ashland Civic Center, CNA at Northern Lights, Washburn, Wisconsin. Antone also studied at WITC-Ashland campus in the food service and hospitality program. He served his community as a Red Cliff Tribal Council Member and the management team at Legendary Waters Resort and Casino, as well as many other services in the community and surrounding area.
Anthony Michael “Antone” Basina was born in Washburn. He was a kind, caring, loving, and took a lot of pride in his family, his jokes and laughter filled an entire room and touched many hearts. He was able to bring laughter though the most trying times in life and his outlook was fun, lighthearted and full of passion which he brought with him wherever he went and to whomever he was with. Antone was a selfless and a very outgoing man who made friends with everyone. He enjoyed going to movie theaters, good food, family gatherings, and entertaining people. He truly lived by “laughter is the best medicine” and shared those many moments with people around him whether it was a stranger or a familiar face. Antone was helper, a giver and had the most generous heart. Antone will always be in our hearts, and his humorous laughter will be carried with us forever.
Antone is preceded in death by his brother, Steven “Nig” Basina, his niece Melissa Rose DePerry (parents: Patsy Ruth and Ron DePerry), his parents Kenny and Helen Rose Basina; nephew, Matthew Anthony Basina (mother: Mary Ann Basina); sisters, Katharine Grace Basina, Mary Ann Basina, Virginia Rose Zoldos and brothers, John Edward “John Hole” Basina, Kenneth Charles “Chuck” Basina Jr and sister-in law Lynne (Pratt) Basina and youngest brother Joseph Basina.
Antone is survived by his loving wife Justine Rufus, sons James Basina and Eric Basina, daughter Melissa Rose Basina (Savion Miller), special little man in their life Lucien LaPointe, eldest sister Patsy Ruth (Basina) DePerry (Ron DePerry), Nieces: Alicia Jane DePerry, Ruby Ann (Jerry) Stillday, Arianna DePerry, Bobbie Rose Basina (Arden Weber), Marah Rose Zoldos, Kristen Basina Caligiuri (Frank Caligiuri), Allison Basina, and Charlene Basina Niedzielski (Andrew Niedzielski) Julianna Rose Saari. Nephews: Charles “Charlie” Kenneth Basina III, Anthony Basile , Andrew Zoldos, Steven Zoldos, Christopher Basina, Elmer Donald Saari Jr. Antone is also survived by numerous great nieces and nephews, cousins, friends, and loved ones. Rest well Uncle, your journey was long and hard fought; you are finally at peace and we will see you again.
Traditional services led by Jim Pete and Carolyn Gouge were held at 11:00 am, Sunday, October 17, 2021 at the Red Cliff Youth Center, Boys and Girls Club.
Visitation was after 5:00 pm, Saturday, October 16th at the youth center. A ceremony and evening prayer will begin at 6:00 pm.
Arrangements are by Bratley Funeral Home, send guestbook messages to bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
