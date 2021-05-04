Anthony J. Jones age 52 of Mellen, WI passed away Wednesday, Apr 28, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, WI. Tony was born Apr 23, 1969 in Ashland the son of John W. and Margaret R. (Huber) Jones.
On Feb 5, 1995 he was united in marriage to Traci L. Stricker in Mellen. He was a Lieutenant with the Ashland County Sheriff’s department for almost 30 years. Tony’s greatest joy in life was spending time with his family. The life he built with Traci, raising their children together, and time with his grandkids were all treasured in Tony’s life, as he loved his family very much. Time spent outdoors fishing, hunting and especially playing disc golf with his boys were a few of his many cherished memories. Being at Bear Camp with friends were also some of Tony’s favorite times. Tony was quick to pull up a chair for a game of cards and winning was the ultimate goal. His soft spoken manner, kindness and humor will be greatly missed by many.
Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Traci, of Mellen; his parents, John and Margaret Jones of Mellen; daughter, Tanya of Mellen; sons, Mykelti (Aundrea) and Kaeden all of Mellen; grandchildren, Jorean, Jonah and Jayda; sister, Andrea (Gary) Erickson of Hermantown, MN and nephew Alrik.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Jon.
A Memorial Service for Tony will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Mellen with Memorial Medical Center Chaplin Andrew MacGregor officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the Church in Mellen and continue until the hour of service.
Interment will take place in the Cayuga Union Cemetery, Cayuga, WI.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Mellen and Ashland, WI.
