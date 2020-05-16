Annarae Anderson, 76, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away quietly at the Consulate Health Care facility in Port Charlotte, Florida, surrounded by her many friends and health care providers, who lovingly called her Anna.
Annarae was born on January 23, 1944 in Santa Barabara, California to Onalee and Raymond Maderich.
Her early childhood was spent in Muskego, Wisconsin with her parents, older sister Laura and two twin brothers Randy and Raymond Jr.. In her junior year, 1961, at Muskego she was voted Ms. Muskego by the VFW and was crowned Queen for the annual Memorial Day parade there. Annarae graduated from Muskego in 1962.
Annarae discovered her talent as an artist in her younger days in Muskego. There are stories of her charcoal drawing of a Swiss village in the mountains that adorned one of the walls in the house. She brought that gifted talent with her when she moved to God's Country of Lake Namakagon, Creating many India ink drawings that can still be found in some of the local taverns.
Annarae worked in just about every supper club around Lake Namakagon back in the day, Echo Point, Four Seasons, Hilltop Inn, Birches, Lakewoods and Garmisch. She enjoyed the restaurant business and enjoyed the people she would meet. She had a smile for everyone.
Annarae was of pioneer homesteader at heart. She was just as much at home, skinning and butchering a deer as she was making wildlife and landscape drawings. She never shied away from outdoor work.or a practical joke. Always busy with a rock garden filled with marigolds, lilacs and whatever else she could use to brighten up the home. She could split and stack wood with the best of the guys. When she retired to Florida, she enjoyed combing the beaches looking for seashells, sharks teeth and being near the ocean.
Annarae enjoyed hunting ducks and geese with her husband Richard and loved fishing walleyes with her son Daniel. Annarae was an excellent cook. Breaded venison, home made pizza and Key Lime pie among her favorites to prepare.
Annarae was preceded in death by her parents Onalee and Raymond and sister Laura.
Annarae is survived by her husband Richard Anderson, son Daniel Plum, her daughter in law Joy and grand-daughter Lilly,who she cherished for many years before she actually got to meet them in person. Annarae is also survived by her two brothers Randy and Ray. And many nieces and nephews that will miss Aunt Annie as well.
Annarae wished to be cremated and have her ashes brought home to Lake Namakagon and placed among the old towering hemlocks by her garden that she loved so much.
Annarae will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
