Annamae Anderson, 98, passed away peacefully August 4, 2021 at the Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home.
Born August 26, 1922 in Ashland the daughter of Palmer and Hildur Imislund, she graduated from Ashland High School in 1940. After graduation she went to work for Bell Telephone Co. (now AT&T) retiring in 1977.
Annamae married Charles, ‘Snooks’, Anderson March 20, 1943 in Joliet, IL. They resided in Washburn, WI until 1985 when they retired to Bella Vista, AR. They moved back to WI in 2003 residing at Real Life Cooperative in Eau Claire. Most recently Annamae resided at Welcome Home Assisted Living in Elmwood, WI.
Annamae loved to sing and was a member of the Forever Young Choir in Eau Claire for a number of years. She also enjoyed walking, golf, a good game of cards and a day at the casino. She was an active member of the Lutheran Churches in Washburn, Bella Vista, and Eau Claire.
Annamae is survived by her daughter Susan (Philip) Dzubay of Hudson, son Scott of Cape Coral, FL, grandson Jeremy (Kelly) Dzubay, great grandsons Kingsley and Charles of Salinas, CA. and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles, brothers John, Harland, Perry, sister Lucille Hultman, and many wonderful friends.
No memorial service is planned at this time.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
