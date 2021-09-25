Ann E. Donahue, age 86 of Ashland, passed away peacefully September 11th surrounded by family at St Mary’s Hospital, Duluth. She was born July 12th 1935, the daughter of Nick and Manda Krznarich.
She graduated from Ondossagon High School and County Normal teachers school. Her first teaching job was in Minersville in a one room school house. She drove her dad’s truck every day from Benoit, where they had a farm, to Minersville to teach.
She was married to John Donahue on August 18th, 1956. They raised three sons in Ashland and were lifelong residents. Ann retired from Ashland High School, as a librarian, in 1997.
Ann was a lifelong member of St. Agnes Catholic Church and Our Lady of the Lake. She was also a teacher at St. Agnes School.
Ann was a very loving and caring person. Her beautiful way touched everyone she met. She has many lifelong and new friends. She loved people and taking care of people, making sure everyone had plenty to eat. She enjoyed nature and gardening, reading and was always curious about learning new things. She also loved going for a drive or a road trip.
Ann is survived by her sons David (Cheryl), Jim (Katie), John (Fran), nephew Wayne (Jan) Cameron, grandchildren, Manda Donahue, Maggie Donahue, Bridget Kutil (Matt), Kayli Donahue, step grandchildren Aaron (Tara), Kyle (Heather) and Natalie, and nine great grandchildren. Also, special friend Deb Hultgren Koleski.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Husband John, in 2019, her brother Nick Lulich and an infant brother.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Ashland, with Father Jerome D'Souza officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Following the service a luncheon will be held at the Bohemian Hall in Ashland. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 PM at St. Agnes Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Frost Home for Funerals in Ashland.
