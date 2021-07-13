Alyssa Makaylen Chowning, age 14, of Ashland, passed away with her mother and sister after a tragic and devastating accident at her home on Monday, July 5, 2021. Alyssa was born July 4, 2007 in Jacksonville, FL.
Alyssa just completed the 8th grade at the Ashland Middle School. She spent her free time dancing, swimming, taking pictures and doing photo shoots with her family and friends. She also liked watching movies, her favorites being the Twilight Saga and Harry Potter.
Alyssa loved to laugh and make others laugh as well. She was always trying new things and had a sweet tooth for all kinds of candy. She will be remembered for being spunky, big hearted, loyal and friendly to everyone.
She is survived by her dad, Duane Chowning; mother, Jessica Sharp; sister, Morgan; grandma, Babette Adams; grandpa, Edward Adams; uncle, Anthony Chowning; Aunt, Stacey Chowning; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A public walk through visitation in support of her family will begin at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, July 14th at the Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland. A private family funeral service will be held at a later date.
