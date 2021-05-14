Weather Alert

...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY... Dry conditions with relative humidity values of 20 to 30 percent are forecast today. Winds will be from the south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph with a few gusts to 15 mph possible. Fires which start in these conditions may spread easily. Be sure to check the burning restrictions and the fire danger rating for your area before burning today. For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.