Alice Marie Johnson of Ashland died January 18, 2021 at her home of 62 years with family by her side. Alice was born December 14, 1930 to Lily and Emil Lindholm.
On June 28, 1952 she was united in marriage to Donald Johnson. They owned and operated Vaughn Ave Texaco for 30 years. Alice was a homemaker, neighborhood mom and secretary of Saron Lutheran Church for 30 years. She was a member of Grace Bible Fellowship. Her pleasant personality was contagious to everyone she met. She was a beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and neighbor.
Alice had an uncanny ability to find happiness in her daily activities. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Alice, or Addy, as she was known to many. She loved entertaining and large family gatherings, birthday dinners, late night card games, afternoon puzzles, volunteering at the Brick, Sundays spent with her congregation, book clubs, bible studies, baking, biscuits with her Thursday neighborhood group and of course summers spent at the lake. She could have a full meal going in the oven yet if you called and asked if she wanted to go out for fish fry, she would change her plans in a heartbeat.
She is survived by her children; Linda (Gregg) Gonsior, Jay (Margie) Johnson, Donna (Ken) Compton, 14 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, her sister Shirley Wallace and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Donald Johnson, son David Johnson, brothers Glenn (Marilyn) Lindholm, Larry/Bob Lindholm, sisters Genevieve (Jimmy) Dvorak, baby sister Joyce Fern, great grandson Cooper Gustafson and best friend Muriel Gleason.
Services will be held at Grace Bible Fellowship on Saturday, January 23rd. Visitation will be from 1:00 – 2:30 with a private family service to follow. Arrangements by Frost Funeral Home.
