Alice Irene (Graf) Reuss, 89, Park Falls, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 9, 2021 at her home.
She is survived by her children Roberta (Charles, Jr.) Hanninen of North York, Eugene E. Hein of Park Falls, and Jeffrey (Dawn) Hein of Medford. She was blessed with 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.
She was born on April 5, 1932, during the great depression, in Rib Lake, Wisconsin, the daughter of Loretta M. (Olson) Graf and Albert H. Graf. She led a long life of service to her children and family and was a treasured friend to everyone she knew. She was a do-it-yourselfer long before the current trend and enjoyed the work of building, improving and maintaining her various homes over the years. She enjoyed her vegetable gardens and flowerbeds and was gifted with exceptional skill at knitting and crocheting, supplying many happy family members and friends with her creations. In her younger years she especially enjoyed roller skating and kicking up her heels to a fast polka dance.
She enjoyed the opportunity of many years of traveling with her best friend and cousin, Marcy, and the stories of their many adventures will always be treasured. She enjoyed going to the casino, a fine meal, holiday celebrations, and visits from friends and family. The companionship of her friends and neighbors at Charles Hill Villa over the years meant a lot to her and her entire family.
Our fond memories include endlessly reusing paper towels and aluminum foil, recycling wrapping paper, the Christmas scramble to decipher which gift goes to which misnamed or misspelled grandchild, and a stubborn independence that saw her through very difficult times.
She was preceded in death by her father Albert Graf, mother Loretta (Olson, Graf) Mackey, stepfather Robert Mackey, sister Arlene Grage and loving husband Victor Brandecki. Also, by former husbands Eugene L. Hein and Harold (Jack) Reuss.
Our family would like to thank the members of Marshfield Medical Center, Inclusa, and Supportive Home Services, all in Park Falls, as well as her many other helpers from Price County and other resources, for their years of loving care and support to Mother.
She was the rock upon which all of our lives were built, and she will always be remembered as a loving mother and doting grandparent. Rest well Mother.
In keeping with her wishes there will not be a public funeral service. She will be interred at Union Cemetery, Butternut, Wisconsin.
